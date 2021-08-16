The expense of moving overseas can depend greatly on the firm you choose, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council warned on Monday. Photo: Getty Images
As Hong Kong departures climb, moving company rates all over the map: Consumer Council
- In watchdog’s survey of 14 relocation firms, prices varied wildly, with some charging more than twice as much as others to move the same size container
- Complaints about movers have already hit a record high, with 20 filed in the first seven months of 2021, versus just three for all of last year
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
The expense of moving overseas can depend greatly on the firm you choose, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council warned on Monday. Photo: Getty Images