Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

As Hong Kong departures climb, moving company rates all over the map: Consumer Council

  • In watchdog’s survey of 14 relocation firms, prices varied wildly, with some charging more than twice as much as others to move the same size container
  • Complaints about movers have already hit a record high, with 20 filed in the first seven months of 2021, versus just three for all of last year

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:44pm, 16 Aug, 2021

The expense of moving overseas can depend greatly on the firm you choose, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council warned on Monday. Photo: Getty Images
