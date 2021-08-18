Hong Kong residents head to work during rush hour in Mong Kok on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s jobless rate eases to 5 per cent, hitting lowest level since start of coronavirus pandemic
- Unemployment level drops by half a percentage point, as economy continues to pick up steam
- Joblessness declines across almost all major business areas, but about 198,400 people remain out of work
Topic | Jobs
