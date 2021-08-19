Hundreds of travellers have to rebook flights and quarantine hotels following the policy U-turn. Photo: Nora Tam Hundreds of travellers have to rebook flights and quarantine hotels following the policy U-turn. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: stunned travellers in scramble for flights, quarantine hotels after Hong Kong’s sudden rules change

  • Hundreds of travellers are struggling to rebook flights and quarantine hotels following policy U-turn
  • Under revised rules, 15 countries are being added to high-risk category, which requires arrivals to undergo 21 days of quarantine

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 9:57am, 19 Aug, 2021

Hundreds of travellers have to rebook flights and quarantine hotels following the policy U-turn. Photo: Nora Tam
