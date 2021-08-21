The Aberdeen theme park is set for a massive overhaul. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park gets ball rolling on huge overhaul with invitation for potential partners to submit proposals
- Aberdeen theme park issues invitation to bidders to join first round of tender process for its overhaul
- Transformation plan unveiled in January aims to make 44-year-old theme park a financially self-sufficient leisure and retail destination
Topic | Ocean Park
The Aberdeen theme park is set for a massive overhaul. Photo: Winson Wong