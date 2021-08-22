A repeat of this year’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme will depend on the city’s overall economic health, top officials have said. Photo: Sam Tsang A repeat of this year’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme will depend on the city’s overall economic health, top officials have said. Photo: Sam Tsang
A repeat of this year’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme will depend on the city’s overall economic health, top officials have said. Photo: Sam Tsang
HK$5,000 e-vouchers: repeating spending scheme next year ‘depends on Hong Kong’s financial strength’

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the stimulus effects of the programme to boost consumer spending will begin to be felt this month
  • A total of 6.93 million participants have signed up for the scheme since registration ended on August 14

Kathleen Magramo  and Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:22pm, 22 Aug, 2021

