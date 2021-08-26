Hong Kong has about 370,000 domestic helpers, mostly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong lifts entry ban on domestic helpers vaccinated in Indonesia, Philippines
- Entry for such workers will be allowed from Monday on condition they quarantine for 21 days in a single designated 409-room hotel on arrival in the city
- Government has agreed to recognise Covid-19 vaccination records from the two countries, where most of the city’s 370,000 helpers come from
