Hong Kong has about 370,000 domestic helpers, mostly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong lifts entry ban on domestic helpers vaccinated in Indonesia, Philippines

  • Entry for such workers will be allowed from Monday on condition they quarantine for 21 days in a single designated 409-room hotel on arrival in the city
  • Government has agreed to recognise Covid-19 vaccination records from the two countries, where most of the city’s 370,000 helpers come from

Kathleen Magramo  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 1:28pm, 26 Aug, 2021

