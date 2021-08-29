Demonstrators appear outside a TVB event accusing the station of being biased towards the government during the 2019 protests. Photo: Nora Tam Demonstrators appear outside a TVB event accusing the station of being biased towards the government during the 2019 protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Demonstrators appear outside a TVB event accusing the station of being biased towards the government during the 2019 protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s loss-hit TVB accuses critics of driving away advertisers with boycott threats, calls for ‘cyberbullying’ to stop

  • Anonymous online smear campaigns targeting broadcaster led some companies to pull ads
  • Revenue drop could be because TVB is considered out of touch with younger views, observer says

Topic |   Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators appear outside a TVB event accusing the station of being biased towards the government during the 2019 protests. Photo: Nora Tam Demonstrators appear outside a TVB event accusing the station of being biased towards the government during the 2019 protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Demonstrators appear outside a TVB event accusing the station of being biased towards the government during the 2019 protests. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE