Aligning the priorities of Hong Kong’s financial sector with the goals of China’s new five-year plan is a must, the city’s finance secretary said on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong finance chief says fresh strategies needed to cash in on China’s latest 5-year plan, with bond market first in line
- Local, national policies need to align to link up markets on both sides of the border, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Committee already reviewing city’s bond market ‘ecology’, looking at how they are issued, traded and taxed
Topic | Hong Kong economy
