The Hong Kong Jockey Club posted record revenues in the last financial year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Jockey Club posts record revenues of HK$280 billion in 2020-21 despite coronavirus pandemic
- Club reports modest rise in horse-racing income, but massive 51.4 per cent increase in revenue from football wagers
- Overall revenue was up nearly 28 per cent from 2019-20, and substantially higher than the previous record, set in 2017-18
