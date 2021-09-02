Since the end of July, some 20,000 people have taken “cruises to nowhere” aboard the Genting Dream (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan Since the end of July, some 20,000 people have taken “cruises to nowhere” aboard the Genting Dream (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan
Operator of Hong Kong’s ‘cruises to nowhere’ to lobby for higher on-board capacity after overwhelming response

  • The president of Genting Cruise Lines, currently the only operator for such trips, says 20,000 people have taken part in the cruises since the end of July
  • Currently the voyages are required to run at half capacity, among other pandemic-control measures

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:18am, 2 Sep, 2021

Since the end of July, some 20,000 people have taken “cruises to nowhere” aboard the Genting Dream (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan
