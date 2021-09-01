About Beauty was one of three spa chains to abruptly cease operations on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse About Beauty was one of three spa chains to abruptly cease operations on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
3 Hong Kong beauty chains abruptly shut down, leaving employees, customers in dark

  • The chains – About Beauty, Dr Protalk and Top Comfort – had a total of about 10 locations across the city
  • Labour Department confirms it was approached by former employees seeking help; district councillor says he is assisting at least 140 customers

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 12:17am, 2 Sep, 2021

