About Beauty was one of three spa chains to abruptly cease operations on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
3 Hong Kong beauty chains abruptly shut down, leaving employees, customers in dark
- The chains – About Beauty, Dr Protalk and Top Comfort – had a total of about 10 locations across the city
- Labour Department confirms it was approached by former employees seeking help; district councillor says he is assisting at least 140 customers
Topic | Hong Kong economy
