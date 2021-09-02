People queue up to inquire about Hong Kong’s consumption voucher scheme on Thursday morning in Mong Kokg. Photo: Sam Tsang
Confusion over e-voucher registration process, missed SMS messages show Hong Kong’s elderly need more help: lawmakers
- A long queue formed outside a government office in Mong Kok on Thursday morning, as residents sought to reapply for the consumption vouchers
- City’s largest political party calls for more manpower to help older Hongkongers navigate the process, noting some don’t even use a cellphone
Topic | Hong Kong economy
