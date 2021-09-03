About Beauty in Causeway Bay is one of several Hong Kong beauty chains that abruptly closed down on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse About Beauty in Causeway Bay is one of several Hong Kong beauty chains that abruptly closed down on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
About Beauty in Causeway Bay is one of several Hong Kong beauty chains that abruptly closed down on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Complaints over Hong Kong beauty chains surge in wake of abrupt closures, watchdog says

  • City’s Consumer Council says angry clients of three companies that closed on Wednesday seeking an average of HK$32,500 each
  • Overall complaints about the industry were also on the rise, council chief says, despite pandemic having shuttered many outlets for months

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 1:51pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About Beauty in Causeway Bay is one of several Hong Kong beauty chains that abruptly closed down on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse About Beauty in Causeway Bay is one of several Hong Kong beauty chains that abruptly closed down on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
About Beauty in Causeway Bay is one of several Hong Kong beauty chains that abruptly closed down on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE