A queue of Hong Kong residents seeking help applying for their e-vouchers formed outside the Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok last week. Photo: May Tse A queue of Hong Kong residents seeking help applying for their e-vouchers formed outside the Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok last week. Photo: May Tse
A queue of Hong Kong residents seeking help applying for their e-vouchers formed outside the Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok last week. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance secretary concedes ‘room to improve’ after some struggle to navigate e-voucher process

  • Paul Chan apologises for inadequate preparation after queue of mostly elderly residents materialises outside government office seeking help with forms
  • Three new service centres set to open on Monday to help walk about 10,000 people through the application process

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 2:25pm, 5 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A queue of Hong Kong residents seeking help applying for their e-vouchers formed outside the Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok last week. Photo: May Tse A queue of Hong Kong residents seeking help applying for their e-vouchers formed outside the Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok last week. Photo: May Tse
A queue of Hong Kong residents seeking help applying for their e-vouchers formed outside the Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok last week. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE