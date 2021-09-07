The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing’s push for closer mainland economic ties with Macau and Hong Kong: why is only one city being asked to extend ‘one country, two systems’?
- Under a scheme for Hengqin, the heads of Guangdong province and Macau will decide major plans but daily governing left up to the latter
- But an expansion for Qianhai in Shenzhen will largely benefit Hong Kong by offering new economic opportunities, without handing over any direct control
