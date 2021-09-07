Businesses and the government must work together to make the most of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area scheme, executives say. Photo: Sun Yeung Businesses and the government must work together to make the most of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area scheme, executives say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Businesses and the government must work together to make the most of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area scheme, executives say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘Right time’ time to be in Hong Kong, but officials, businesses must work together to make most of Greater Bay Area, heavyweights say

  • One executive says encouraging young people to seize career opportunities across the border is key, while another calls on businesses to consider how they can support the government
  • The pair were among a group of business leaders discussing how to cement the city’s role in the Greater Bay Area at a Redefining Hong Kong event organised by the Post

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Cat Wang
Cat Wang

Updated: 5:07pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Businesses and the government must work together to make the most of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area scheme, executives say. Photo: Sun Yeung Businesses and the government must work together to make the most of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area scheme, executives say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Businesses and the government must work together to make the most of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area scheme, executives say. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE