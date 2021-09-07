Cruises to nowhere have been popular with customers, according to Hong Kong Travel Agents’ Relief Alliance convenor Perry Yiu. Photo: Martin Chan Cruises to nowhere have been popular with customers, according to Hong Kong Travel Agents’ Relief Alliance convenor Perry Yiu. Photo: Martin Chan
Cruises to nowhere have been popular with customers, according to Hong Kong Travel Agents’ Relief Alliance convenor Perry Yiu. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: technology keeps traditional travel agency afloat, spurs launch of real-time booking platform for cruises

  • Goldjoy Travel becomes Asia’s first tour agency to launch such a platform with two of Genting Hong Kong’s cruise lines
  • ‘Direct Connect’ will replace cumbersome process of using chain emails, phone calls and data spreadsheets to buy cruise tickets

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:42pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cruises to nowhere have been popular with customers, according to Hong Kong Travel Agents’ Relief Alliance convenor Perry Yiu. Photo: Martin Chan Cruises to nowhere have been popular with customers, according to Hong Kong Travel Agents’ Relief Alliance convenor Perry Yiu. Photo: Martin Chan
Cruises to nowhere have been popular with customers, according to Hong Kong Travel Agents’ Relief Alliance convenor Perry Yiu. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE