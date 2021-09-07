Hong Kong’s largest business group has revised its prediction for the city’s GDP this year. Photo: Roy Issa Hong Kong’s largest business group has revised its prediction for the city’s GDP this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong business chamber predicts stronger GDP growth as global demand for goods soars, and city keeps Covid-19 under control

  • General Chamber of Commerce revises previous estimate from 3.5 to 6.3 per cent, but concerns remain over travel restrictions
  • Upgrade is in line with government’s forecast of economic growth between 5.5 and 6.5 per cent

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:14pm, 7 Sep, 2021

