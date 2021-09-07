The third runway features some 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. Photo: Winson Wong The third runway features some 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. Photo: Winson Wong
The third runway features some 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Tarmac works for Hong Kong’s third runway completed, marking halfway point of HK$141.5 billion airport expansion

  • Airport authorities give most substantive update of project since construction started in 2016, including assurance that plan is on schedule and within budget
  • City leader helms delegation of officials and stakeholders for site visit, hailing latest development an ‘important milestone’

Topic |   Hong Kong's third runway proposal
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The third runway features some 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. Photo: Winson Wong The third runway features some 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. Photo: Winson Wong
The third runway features some 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE