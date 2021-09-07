Hong Kong police have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of contempt of court and telephone nuisance. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: man, 57, arrested on suspicion of harassing District Court judges over cases stemming from 2019 unrest
- Investigation suggests someone was dissatisfied with the decisions on the cases and harassed the judges with nuisance calls and faxes
- Suspect arrested outside industrial flat in Kwun Tong, with officers seizing his mobile phone, SIM cards and information on judges involved
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of contempt of court and telephone nuisance. Photo: Warton Li