The Qianhai economic zone in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing’s plans for Hong Kong’s economic expansion in Qianhai: firms welcome move but ask – will local governments do their part?
- Businesses are enthusiastic over the new plan aimed at enticing Hong Kong firms into the economic zone in Shenzhen
- But they are calling on officials on both sides to deliver concrete steps, such as streamlining regulations, more funding and even a quick entry permit
Topic | Greater Bay Area
