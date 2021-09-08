One lucky – and vaccinated – Hong Kong resident is now the owner of a HK$10.8 million flat in Sino Land’s Grand Central in Kwun Tong. Photo: Edmond So One lucky – and vaccinated – Hong Kong resident is now the owner of a HK$10.8 million flat in Sino Land’s Grand Central in Kwun Tong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

No place like home: Hong Kong lucky draw winner claims HK$10.8 million flat offered to boost coronavirus vaccination rates

  • Put up by real estate giants Sino Group and Chinese Estate Holdings, the 449 sq ft Kwun Tong flat was the centrepiece of an unprecedented multimillion-dollar giveaway
  • As of Tuesday night, nearly 70 per cent of residents aged 12 to 69 had received at least one dose of vaccine, though rates among the elderly still lag

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Sep, 2021

