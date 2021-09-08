Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) and accounting sector representative Clement Chan (right) witness the signing of a new cooperation agreement on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Area: accountants from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangdong sign agreement pledging closer cooperation
- A representative of the Hong Kong side said the agreement would grant local firms more access to the bay area market
- Finance chief Paul Chan, who witnessed the signing, said the accounting sector was crucial to the development of the finance, technology and logistics industries
Topic | Greater Bay Area
