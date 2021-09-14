Local exporters are largely pessimistic about their prospects ahead of the traditional Christmas rush. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong exports set to recede after months of mounting optimism as coronavirus crisis and rising costs erode business confidence
- Fears prevalent among local exporters that Christmas sales will decline by up to 30 per cent, according to Trade Development Council confidence index
- Business academic says Hong Kong government’s ‘overly stringent’ Covid-19 control measures are detrimental to local exports
