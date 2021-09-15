The Canada-based Fraser Institute has warned that Hong Kong’s decades-long reign as the world’s freest economy may be coming to an end. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is world’s freest economy yet again, but not for long, group behind rankings warns
- The city has been at the top of the annual rankings by the Canada-based Fraser Institute since its first economic freedom report in 1996
- However, the organisation’s latest report warns Beijing’s heavy hand will drag the city down in future rankings – an assertion local officials deny
Topic | Hong Kong economy
