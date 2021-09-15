Reusable and foldable silicone containers are commonly used to store food. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong consumer watchdog urges regulation of chemical levels in silicone products after study finds prolonged use may affect liver health
- Consumer council says six brands of silicone food containers and three types of such cups exceeded German standard for volatile organic matter of 0.5 per cent, ranging from 0.76 to 1.4 per cent
- Research indicates that long-term contact with high doses of siloxanes may also affect liver of test animals
