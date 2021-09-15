Travellers enter Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Wednesday, the first day of the quarantine-free ‘Come2HK’ scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang Travellers enter Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Wednesday, the first day of the quarantine-free ‘Come2HK’ scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus Hong Kong: 1,000 travellers apply for quarantine-free ‘Come2HK’ scheme in first hour; city confirms 1 Covid-19 case

  • The scheme allows 2,000 travellers a day from Guangdong and Macau to enter the city without undergoing compulsory isolation
  • Arrivals praise the scheme’s efficiency, but one major business group says it will have little impact until mainland China lifts its own quarantine requirements

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:09pm, 15 Sep, 2021

