A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock
A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong study finds over half of body lotions for infants may trigger skin allergies or dermatitis

  • Consumer Council says 22 brands of body lotions for infants contained fragrance allergens, with eight having higher total concentration from around 0.13 per cent to 0.45 per cent
  • Banned substances such as hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde or HICC and butylphenyl methylpropional found in lotion from Aveeno Baby

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:12pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock
A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE