A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong study finds over half of body lotions for infants may trigger skin allergies or dermatitis
- Consumer Council says 22 brands of body lotions for infants contained fragrance allergens, with eight having higher total concentration from around 0.13 per cent to 0.45 per cent
- Banned substances such as hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde or HICC and butylphenyl methylpropional found in lotion from Aveeno Baby
Topic | Hong Kong economy
A Hong Kong study of 40 body lotions for infants has found that more than half contain fragrance allergens. Photo: Shutterstock