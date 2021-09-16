Hong Kong’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong unemployment hits lowest level since coronavirus pandemic began, with economy boosted by multibillion-dollar e-voucher scheme
- Jobless rate drops to 4.7 per cent for three-month period ending in August, with some 10,700 fewer people out of work
- The rolling total is down 0.3 percentage points from the period spanning May to July
Topic | Hong Kong economy
