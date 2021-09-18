The cost of beef has soared over the past year and the increase is reflected in the prices in Hong Kong’s restaurants and shops. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong braces itself for higher imported food prices as pandemic havoc delays shipping, drives up costs
- US beef prices soar, importers warn cost of fruit, vegetables, dairy items, wine could rise too
- Pandemic lockdowns, shortage of truck drivers and container ship crew help create ‘perfect storm’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The cost of beef has soared over the past year and the increase is reflected in the prices in Hong Kong’s restaurants and shops. Photo: Xiaomei Chen