Coronavirus: travellers to Hong Kong sickened by mould, dust, stains and clogged bathtubs in filthy quarantine hotel rooms

  • Rooms haven’t been cleaned properly, says respiratory specialist shown photos on social media
  • Hard to please everyone, says hotel manager, blaming quarantined guests for leaving a mess

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Sep, 2021

Travellers have complained of finding mould, stained walls and visible dirt in their rooms during their quarantine at the Empire Hotel in Causeway Bay. Photo: Google
