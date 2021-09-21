Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday announced plans to extend a trio of loan programmes initiated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong loan schemes that have paid out HK$170 billion amid pandemic to be extended 6 months, Carrie Lam says
- The extension covers the 100% personal loan guarantee scheme, SME financing guarantee scheme and preapproved principal payment holiday scheme
- The move is intended to offer continued relief to individuals and companies still reeling from the pandemic’s effects on the economy
Topic | Hong Kong economy
