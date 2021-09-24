Hong Kong developers stress they continue to work closely with officials to increase housing supply and improve living standards. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong developers stress they continue to work closely with officials to increase housing supply and improve living standards. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong property giants deny Beijing is ramping up pressure on industry to fix city’s housing woes, following reports of officials losing patience

  • City’s biggest developers release statement saying they have not been approached by mainland Chinese officials expressing concern about Hong Kong housing issues
  • Beijing officials told property tycoons ‘rules of the game have changed’ and industry’s ‘monopoly behaviour’ will not be tolerated, according to media report

Nadia Lam
Updated: 4:56pm, 24 Sep, 2021

