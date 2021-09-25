Domestic helpers arriving in Hong Kong are taken to their quarantine facility. Photo: Winson Wong
Paying more for domestic helpers: Hong Kong’s supply of such workers shrinks, forcing desperate employers into ‘bidding war’
- Flight bans hit helper arrivals from Philippines and Indonesia, 21-day quarantine adds to costs
- Agents complain of difficulty making bookings at two designated quarantine facilities for helpers
