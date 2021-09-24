Revitalisation of Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market was suggested in the blueprint. Photo: Martin Chan Revitalisation of Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market was suggested in the blueprint. Photo: Martin Chan
‘Breakthrough’ blueprint for revitalising two old Hong Kong areas hailed by urban planners but district councillor has his doubts

  • After four-year study, Urban Renewal Authority submits paper to legislature laying out blueprint to overhaul parts of Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok
  • URA says scheme will energise market in undertaking urban renewal work and bring about economic benefits to area

Gigi ChoyKathleen Magramo
Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:19pm, 24 Sep, 2021

