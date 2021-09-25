Starbucks in Hong Kong has raised the price on most of its drinks by 5 per cent. Photo: Dickson Lee
Costa coffee at Starbucks in Hong Kong goes up as bean prices rise, other chains warn some speciality drinks could hit HK$100 a cup
- Rising coffee bean prices, shipping and logistics woes add up to higher costs for popular chains
- Major chains in Hong Kong hope to avoid raising prices by securing long-term supplies in advance
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Starbucks in Hong Kong has raised the price on most of its drinks by 5 per cent. Photo: Dickson Lee