Hong Kong’s finance chief has released a report on the city’s prospects. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s finance chief has released a report on the city’s prospects. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s finance chief has released a report on the city’s prospects. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance chief aims to ‘set record straight’ in report accusing United States of smear campaign against the city

  • Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s economy, reputation were hit hard by 2019 protests, Washington attacks but national security law has made the city stronger
  • He insists the 68-page report countering ‘prejudices’ against Hong Kong is not part of a leadership bid, and says Carrie Lam approved its release

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise TsangCannix Yau
Denise Tsang and Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:48pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s finance chief has released a report on the city’s prospects. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s finance chief has released a report on the city’s prospects. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s finance chief has released a report on the city’s prospects. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE