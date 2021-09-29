America’s largest credit rating agency is predicting a sustained economic recovery for Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Making the grade: Hong Kong credit rating holds firm as S&P downplays impact of political overhaul on economy, forecasts recovery
- S&P Global Ratings kept the city’s long-term and long-term issuer ratings at AA+ and A-1+, respectively, noting its sizeable liquid reserves
- Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings previously downgraded the city, pointing to effect of protests on governance capabilities and early Covid-19 fallout
Topic | Hong Kong economy
America’s largest credit rating agency is predicting a sustained economic recovery for Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung