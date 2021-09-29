A banner for the HK$5,000 consumption vouchers in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang A banner for the HK$5,000 consumption vouchers in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Octopus is hottest platform for HK$5,000 e-vouchers, users spend big on groceries, care products and cosmetics

  • Authorities reveal 70 per cent of 6.3 million qualified residents chose the operator of city’s ubiquitous stored-value cards to receive credit in tranches
  • Octopus is among four service providers under HK$36 billion consumption voucher scheme aimed at boosting economy

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 9:19pm, 29 Sep, 2021

