The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong
The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong
Retailing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong retail sales surge 11.9 per cent in August, following launch of HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme

  • August sales across the city totalled HK$28.6 billion, according to official figures published on Thursday
  • Government attributes scale of the increase to its digital voucher scheme, a HK$36 billion drive to stimulate local spending which launched at start of August

Topic |   Retailing
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:15pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong
The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE