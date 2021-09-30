The government’s consumption voucher scheme, which is issuing HK$5,000 worth of vouchers to eligible residents, launched in August. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong retail sales surge 11.9 per cent in August, following launch of HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme
- August sales across the city totalled HK$28.6 billion, according to official figures published on Thursday
- Government attributes scale of the increase to its digital voucher scheme, a HK$36 billion drive to stimulate local spending which launched at start of August
Topic | Retailing
