Hongkongers flock to malls, restaurants as second batch of government e-vouchers lands

  • Some shoppers say the vouchers convinced them to loosen their purse strings and splash out on pricey goods
  • The government scheme is aimed at boosting consumer spending to accelerate the city’s economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:54pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Shoppers flocked to local malls as the government disbursed its second batch of e-vouchers on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
