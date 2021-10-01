Shoppers flocked to local malls as the government disbursed its second batch of e-vouchers on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers flock to malls, restaurants as second batch of government e-vouchers lands
- Some shoppers say the vouchers convinced them to loosen their purse strings and splash out on pricey goods
- The government scheme is aimed at boosting consumer spending to accelerate the city’s economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Shoppers flocked to local malls as the government disbursed its second batch of e-vouchers on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong