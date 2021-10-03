Hong Kong’s exposure to the unfolding debt crisis at developer China Evergrande is ‘very minimal’, according to the city’s financial secretary. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong’s exposure to the unfolding debt crisis at developer China Evergrande is ‘very minimal’, according to the city’s financial secretary. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Hong Kong’s exposure to Evergrande crisis ‘very minimal’ and no threat to city’s financial stability, top official says

  • Local banking sector’s exposure to spiralling developer about 0.05 per cent of assets, Financial Secretary Paul Chan tells Post in exclusive interview
  • Recent mainland crackdown on some industries, meanwhile, presents only a ‘temporary setback’ for local stock exchange

Denise Tsang

Updated: 10:27am, 3 Oct, 2021

