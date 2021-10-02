More opportunities are being provided to Hong Kong’s young people. Photo: Nora Tam More opportunities are being provided to Hong Kong’s young people. Photo: Nora Tam
More opportunities are being provided to Hong Kong’s young people. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Beijing unveils more Greater Bay Area measures for young Hongkongers, including entrepreneurship training

  • Measures revealed on National Day in advisory paper compiled by various departments, including State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
  • Initiatives aim to ‘further perfect’ support structures and convenient measures for young people to take up jobs in bay area, document says

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Victor Ting

Updated: 1:02am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More opportunities are being provided to Hong Kong’s young people. Photo: Nora Tam More opportunities are being provided to Hong Kong’s young people. Photo: Nora Tam
More opportunities are being provided to Hong Kong’s young people. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE