Hong Kong set to transform innovation and technology strategies with deserted areas near border with mainland China earmarked for IT development

  • Policy blueprint will result in restructuring of Innovation and Technology Bureau to reflect importance of the city’s re-industrialisation
  • Development will see some rural areas in San Tin and Lau Fau Shan, known for oyster farming, transformed into hi-tech clusters

Denise TsangElizabeth CheungKathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:53pm, 6 Oct, 2021

