San Tin in the northern New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong set to transform innovation and technology strategies with deserted areas near border with mainland China earmarked for IT development
- Policy blueprint will result in restructuring of Innovation and Technology Bureau to reflect importance of the city’s re-industrialisation
- Development will see some rural areas in San Tin and Lau Fau Shan, known for oyster farming, transformed into hi-tech clusters
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
