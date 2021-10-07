Aerial view of the New Territories’ San Tin area, planned home of a major new IT development. Photo: Winson Wong Aerial view of the New Territories’ San Tin area, planned home of a major new IT development. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong needs 10 to 15 years to make tech dreams a reality, innovation chief says

  • Time needed to build infrastructure necessary to sustain new ‘technopole’ in San Tin, with feasibility study set for next year to begin the process
  • The massive new IT hub will create synergies by allowing numerous labs to work more collaboratively, Alfred Sit says

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:39pm, 7 Oct, 2021

Aerial view of the New Territories’ San Tin area, planned home of a major new IT development. Photo: Winson Wong
