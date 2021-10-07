Latest government statistics show that the number of foreign companies in Hong Kong has grown 10 per cent over the past five years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Number of foreign companies in Hong Kong rises slightly, with influx of mainland Chinese firms offsetting departures
- As of June 1, there were 9,049 overseas companies operating in the city, 24 more than the year before, according to the latest government statistics
- Commerce secretary Edward Yau points to the figures as evidence foreign companies are not put off by pandemic-related restrictions or the Beijing-imposed national security law
