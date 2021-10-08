The proposed legal moves aim to speed up the supply of housing and land in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong to amend ‘unreasonable’ planning rules, cut avenues for public to raise objections to projects
- Town planners and an advocacy group agree amendments can prevent abuses but warned against sweeping changes that cut people’s right to object to schemes
- Proposed changes are part of package announced in policy address to boost land supply
Topic | Hong Kong housing
