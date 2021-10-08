The proposed legal moves aim to speed up the supply of housing and land in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan The proposed legal moves aim to speed up the supply of housing and land in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to amend ‘unreasonable’ planning rules, cut avenues for public to raise objections to projects

  • Town planners and an advocacy group agree amendments can prevent abuses but warned against sweeping changes that cut people’s right to object to schemes
  • Proposed changes are part of package announced in policy address to boost land supply

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Joyce Ng
Joyce Ng

Updated: 11:41pm, 8 Oct, 2021

