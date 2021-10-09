Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed eco-tours in the city’s Unesco Global Geopark as way to boost the areas economy. Photo: Martin Williams Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed eco-tours in the city’s Unesco Global Geopark as way to boost the areas economy. Photo: Martin Williams
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed eco-tours in the city’s Unesco Global Geopark as way to boost the areas economy. Photo: Martin Williams
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam flags flea markets, and eco-tours in city’s Unesco Global Geopark, as part of tourism drive to develop eastern border

  • Chief Executive proposes opening up Sha Tau Kok and Mirs Bay to boost economy
  • Measures add to development proposals she included in her policy address on Wednesday

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Cannix YauNatalie Wong
Cannix Yau and Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:15pm, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed eco-tours in the city’s Unesco Global Geopark as way to boost the areas economy. Photo: Martin Williams Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed eco-tours in the city’s Unesco Global Geopark as way to boost the areas economy. Photo: Martin Williams
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed eco-tours in the city’s Unesco Global Geopark as way to boost the areas economy. Photo: Martin Williams
READ FULL ARTICLE