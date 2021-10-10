The northern New Territories in Hong Kong, with Shenzhen in the distance. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s financial district can no longer be sole driver of growth, minister says
- Building on leader’s recent policy address, Paul Chan argues city must have northern and southern engines of growth
- Not only will planned metropolis along mainland China border add flexibility to urban planning, ‘dumbbell’ approach aligns with national goals, he says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
