The northern New Territories in Hong Kong, with Shenzhen in the distance. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s financial district can no longer be sole driver of growth, minister says

  • Building on leader’s recent policy address, Paul Chan argues city must have northern and southern engines of growth
  • Not only will planned metropolis along mainland China border add flexibility to urban planning, ‘dumbbell’ approach aligns with national goals, he says

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:08pm, 10 Oct, 2021

