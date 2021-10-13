Plastic sheeting is wrapped across the entrance of the closed Exchange Square building, which houses the stock market, in Central on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Typhoon Kompasu to cost Hong Kong between HK$2 billion and HK$3 billion in economic losses
- Experts say actual economic loss caused by the typhoon is ‘very small’, particularly if compared with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
- Loss in traders’ earnings estimated at about 1 per cent of daily HK$180 billion turnover, while food and beverage sector could be set back by more than HK$100 million
Topic | Hong Kong economy
